Barrat the perfect (Blue) Tonic for Comox Valley jazz fans

Ralph Barrat, along with Mike Berman (drums), John Hyde (double bass) and Dan Craven (sax) will play at the Avalanche Bar & Grill Thursday, Jan. 16.

This week’s Georgia Straight Jazz Society show at The Av will really appeal to those who love the great crooners.

Ralph Barrat, the well-known and loved Sinatra- and Cole-styled singer and accomplished keyboard player, is very excited about this Thursday’s upcoming concert by his Blue Tonic group at the Avalanche Bar and Grill (275 8th St., Courtenay).

“We’re always looking forward to Thursday Night Jazz performances because of the great support we receive from an appreciative audience and the terrific atmosphere,” said Barrat. “But this time it’s different. We were disappointed when our bassist/vocalist Bruce Jacobs moved back to Winnipeg last summer, and that’s when Mike Berman (drums) and I approached John Hyde (double bass) to bring a whole new quality to our sound. John’s now part of our regular lineup. We’ve enjoyed many gigs with him at local pubs, dances, concerts, and special events during the past six months, and this will be the first appearance with us at Thursday jazz.

“Add to that the special guest appearance of tenor sax player Dan Craven to the group, and you’ve got the formula for a really exceptional show. I’ve been longing to play with Dan since my last gig with him roughly 10 years ago, and the GSJS gig seemed like a great opportunity; happily, Dan is joining us. Blue Tonic will perform as a quartet and Dan will be the ‘icing on the cake.’

“For Thursday’s show we will draw from a large list of jazz vocal standards, as well as jazz arrangements of music ranging from The Beatles to Jefferson Airplane.”

Show time is 7:30 pm. Admission for members is $10. Non-members are $12.

For more information about the Georgia Straight Jazz Society and its wonderful schedule of events throughout 2020, visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab.

Jazz aficionados are reminded that it’s time for membership renewals, and you have an option to do so at Thursday Night Jazz, or otherwise by PayPal via the website.