Barra MacNeils Christmas kicks off the holiday season at the Tidemark Theatre

One of the most beloved concerts on the seasonal circuit, the Barra MacNeils Christmas show always feature a highly entertaining brand of traditional seasonal fare mixed with entertaining stories and new musical twists; stamped with their lush harmonies and intricate instrumental stylings.

Fans can look forward to classic favorites including: “Oh Holy Night”, “Ave Maria”,” A Christmas in Killarney” and “Auld Lang Syne” as well as some comedy, seasonal stories, music, singing, dance, and memories that will extend beyond the season and last a lifetime.

The distinctive family harmonies; an array of rhythmic instruments weaving through and around various themes – some decidedly classical but then, suddenly, very traditional Cape Breton; the lads singing a cappella; a thoughtful solo gradually merging into a frenzied all-hands-on-deck medley… it exudes the passion and energy familiar to anyone who has ever experienced The Barra MacNeils stage show. As always, the five MacNeil siblings – Lucy, Boyd, Stewart, Kyle and Sheumas – combine on a vast array of instruments including accordion, guitar, piano, fiddle, bodhran, mandolin, banjo, Celtic harp, tin whistles, bouzouki, flute… underpinned by the nimble-fingered Jamie Gatti on bass.

the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions proudly presents, a Barra MacNeil's Christmas at the Tidemark Theatre on November 20, 2018.