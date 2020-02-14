Barking news: Annual Pet Lover Show returns to Abbotsford!

Love animals? The place to be this weekend is the annual Pet Lover Show at Tradex Abbotsford!

Nanette Jacques is excited to bring the animal showcase back for another year with new events and familiar favourites.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, but we’re all pet people and we have a lot of fun doing it,” she says. “One woman on Facebook said her daughter looks forward to the Pet Lover Show more than Christmas!”

What’s not to love with adorable animals, learning opportunities, and fun for the whole family?!

12 things you won’t want to miss at the 2020 Pet Lover Show:

Sip a bubble tea in the 10,000 square-foot Catoro Cat Cafe while you chat with vets about cat care, learn about fostering and cuddle kittens. Meet Internet-famous dogs and cats including supermodel Italian Greyhound Iggy Joey! Pamper your pet with a free massage, free nail trim, and learn more about pet reiki in the Paws On Activity Area. Put your dog to the test with agility training and nose work (like geo-caching for your dog), and talk to St. John Ambulance to see if your pooch is suited to working as a therapy animal. Meet movie-star llamas that do tricks, and learn more about guard-llamas who protect sheep herds. Check out all the shows on the Amazing Dog Stage, the Weird and Wonderful Stage and the Seminar Stage. Let your dog run the lure course with proceeds to PADS and enter to win great prizes at the PADS raffle. Get up close with owls and raptors, and learn about the Indonesian Parrot Project to save endangered parrots. Watch rabbits race through hurdles and see who has the longest leap with the Vancouver Rabbit Agility Club! Children of all ages can zip around on Stuffy Riders inside a closed course. Find unique products and great deals from over 180 exhibitors including services, foods, toys and more! Take a free family photo with you and your pet!

Before you go:

“You’re welcome to bring your well-behaved pet, but remember that the space is noisy and crowded so not suited to all animals,” Jacques says. There is a calming tent, release station and first-aid available. Organizers ask that you bring your own bags and clean up after your pet in the release station the same as you would in the dog park.

If you choose to bring your pet, you must sign a waiver before entering the show. Print yours ahead of time to make things easier, or pick one up at the show entrance. Please note that there are some restricted areas where your pet will not be allowed.

There are no animals for sale at the Pet Lover Show, but the show is a great place to talk to breeders, trainers and adoption agencies to learn about animals’ temperaments, care considerations and other factors that will help you find the perfect pet.

Buy your tickets at petlovershow.ca and save! Purchase a day pass for Feb. 15 or Feb. 16, or buy a weekend pass so you don’t miss a thing!

