Baritone Gino Quilico performs in Abbotsford

Baritone Gino Quilico performs this Friday in Abbotsford, hosted by the Valley Concert Society.

The Valley Concert Society welcomes baritone Gino Quilico to the stage of the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Quilico presents a program called Great Voices of Canada, a retrospective of some of the outstanding singers in Canada’s rich operatic history.

No one is better placed to bring this program than Quilico as he grew up in the home of his father, the great Louis Quilico, one of the featured singers on the program. Louis, also a baritone, was nicknamed Mr. Rigoletto for one of the roles for which he became famous.

Quilico will be joined by soprano Jennifer Turner and pianist Robert Holliston to perform some of operas best-loved arias. There will also be historic video and audio of 10 stars from the past.

Quilico is an Officer of the Order of Canada and sang on a Grammy-winning performance of Les Troyens by Hector Berlioz.

Two of the featured singers performed together in a performance of Madame Butterfly for Vancouver Opera in 1960.

French-Canadian tenor Richard Verreau sang the role of Pinkerton opposite the Butterfly of soprano Teresa Stratas.

The divine Maureen Forrester, a mezzosoprano at the beginning of her career who developed into a rich contralto in her later years, performed in Abbotsford in November 1996 as part of the Valley Concert Society series.

Guests will see video of her singing Mahler as well as music from Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe.

Tenor Jon Vickers, who has one of the most instantly recognizable voices, will be seen in the role of Verdi’s Otello.

Quilico and Turner will sing Mozart’s exquisite duet from Don Giovanni, La ci darem la mano, when they feature the husband and wife duo of soprano Pierrette Alarie and tenor Leopold Simoneau.

Simoneau became recognized as one of the great interpreters of the music of Mozart.

Guests will also hear Quilico and Turner sing some of the best-loved arias from Carmen, La Boheme, Don Pasquale, and La Traviata, among others. The evening will close with a gorgeous duet from The Merry Widow.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students. They are available online at valleyconcertsociety.com.

Call 604-289-3377 for more information.