Bard to Broadway Theatre Society summer schedule released

Trio of live performances to start in July and August in Qualicum Beach

‘Crimes of the Heart’ is one of three Bard to Broadway summer plays for 2021. (Submitted illustration)

The Bard to Broadway Theatre Society announced their summer 2021 season earlier this year in April, but after cancelling their 2020 season due to the pandemic, they are overjoyed to announce a schedule for three shows this summer at the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach.

In accordance with the recent rollout plan presented by the province of B.C., the group is confident they will be able to welcome a small, socially distanced audience in July and August to enjoy live theatre once again.

The group’s board of directors has been working hard behind the scenes to develop a comprehensive COVID safety plan that will ensure the safety of both cast and crew, as well as our patrons.

It is their highest priority to follow the directives of the Provincial Health Authority, WorkSafe BC, as well as working closely with ECHO Players to bring live theatre back into our community responsibly.

The three shows they will perform this summer are: ‘Crimes of the Heart’, ‘Just the Ticket’, and their musical, ‘Forbidden Broadway’.

Action opens July 2 (7:30 p.m.) with a showing of ‘Forbidden Broadway’. On Saturday (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), ‘Crimes of the Heart’ will be on tap. Just the Ticket’ shows begin Monday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

A full schedule can be found here.

Email b2btheatre@gmail.com to purchase tickets and for more information on COVID protocols for audience members.

And check back with the coming print editions of the PQB News and www.pqbnews.com for reviews of each of the performances.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

