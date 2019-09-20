Band Provinces combines humour, hip hop and roots rock

The band Provinces plays Abbotsford on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of its inaugural tour. (Photo by Brad Edwards)

A new Vancouver Island-based band, Provinces, makes a stop in Abbotsford on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of its inaugural southern B.C. tour.

The band plays Vicinity Lounge (33790 Essendene Ave.).

The group has been described as “Vancouver Island roots rock meets Nova Scotia hip hop.”

Micheal Cooper, aka Coop Deviants, is the resident rapper in Provinces.

Cooper, who moved from Nova Scotia to B.C. in 2006, co-writes the band’s songs with James Kasper, born and raised in B.C.

“I’m excited about touring with this band,” says Kasper, who brings the rootsy side of the band’s music equation.

“We all have similar quirky senses of humour, which helps when you’re stuck in a car together for hours at a time. And musically, it’s a lively group – lots of variety.”

This will be an EP release tour for Provinces, as they launch their debut EP Coast to Coast in each of the five cities they are touring this month. They are also hitting Nanaimo, Victoria, Parksville and Kelowna.

A recent photo shoot with Provinces reveals the wacky side of the band, including a photo showing the band members in a canoe, on land, with drummer Chris “Magic” Meglic on a silver rotary telephone and guitarist Nico Carboni casting a fishing line into the backyard grass.

“We like to have fun,” Kasper says. “Audiences will see that on this tour.”

Visit provincesband.com for more information.