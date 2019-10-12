‘Ballet Rocks’ brings a modern take on ballet at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Innovative, athletic, entertaining, and quirky, ballet has never paid tribute to the energy and drive of rock quite like this. (Submitted)

Ballet Victoria will redefined its dance when a mix of classical music, rock’n’roll, mythology and poetry come together for Ballet Rocks on Oct. 19.

Ballet Rocks pairs an eclectic mix of music by Roy Orbison, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen, with four Royal Winnipeg Ballet Alumni Canadian choreographers: the late Norbert Vesak, Gerard Theoret, Paul Destrooper, and Philippe-Alexandre Jacques.

The evocative music in each piece provides a backdrop for varying social contemporary themes; explorations of gendered power, human connection, social stratification and more.

Ballet Rocks will showcase the works of the four internationally renowned Canadian choreographers spanning three generations of talent and imagination. They celebrate both the classic and the new, showcasing the late Norbert Vesak’s masterpiece Belong.

Emerging Canadian choreographer Philippe Alexander Jacques, based in Sweden, has created a new ballet set to a selection of iconic songs by Roy Orbison, while Veteran Gerard Théoret brings a new work, Ultra Lounger, filled with musical theatre flair and set to classic lounge music.

Pulling it all together is Paul Destrooper who has choreographed to several Classic Rock Iconic pieces: Stairway to Heaven, Shine on You Crazy Diamond, We Will Rock You and more.

A cutting edge ballet company founded in 2002, Ballet Victoria has developed into a first-class professional organization with international recognition. They have produced an impressive 54 new works since opening and with former professional dancer Paul Destrooper as artistic and executive director, Ballet Victoria’s productions possess a unique use of lighting and contemporary music to emphasize the emotions of the performance.

Destrooper’s choreography focuses on shaping seamless movements from the classical and contemporary vocabularies to reflect musicality and trigger a connection. His work is dramatic, inspiring, physical and often laced with a distinctive sense of humour.

A supporter of community outreach programming Ballet Victoria is also offering an exciting masterclass on Oct. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ballet students 8 to 18 years of age. Students will enhance their skills and talent learning marvelous routines performed throughout the production alongside a professional dancer from Ballet Rocks. Participating in the masterclass also includes a ticket to the show the following evening.

Ballet Victoria’s shows are electrifying while still keeping the timelessness of ballet; and the thrilling Ballet Rocks is no exception.

Ballet Rocks is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).