Ballet Kelowna brings charming choreo to Vernon

Ballet Kelowna captures the essence of the harvest season in their newest collection of dance, featuring three stunningly choreographed pieces.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Ballet Kelowna’s Autumn at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Autumn is the second show in the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Dance Series.

“Throughout this charming evening of dance, you will experience two unveilings of new performances from the company and one returning audience favourite,” said Janelle Escott, the Society’s marketing and community engagement director.

From the renowned Canadian choreographer John Alleyne, who recently remounted his widely-successful adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire for Ballet Kelowna last season, comes his newest work, Schubert. Next on the program choreographer Alysa Pires brings two dazzling pieces to the Performing Arts Centre stage, including the company premiere of In Between and the audience favourite, MAMBO.

“Ballet Kelowna has been producing high-calibre and entertaining performances for the past 16 years, serving as the Interior’s single professional dance company,” Escott said. “The Company is dedicated to presenting a wide variety of dance styles and techniques from Canada’s best and well-known choreographers, as well as from new and emerging artists.”

Tickets for Autumn are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, $30 for students and are now on sale through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

