In Ballet Jorgen’s production of Coppelia, the grace and joy of the production is emphasized by the costumes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ballet Jorgen’s ‘Coppelia’ offers graceful, whimsical break from winter’s darkness

A big crowd, enlarged by many young dance students, enjoys the story of a doll who came to life

Dance fans of all ages enjoyed a performance of Coppelia by Ballet Jorgen at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Feb. 7.

A threat of snow didn’t keep them away and the theatre was comfortably full for the annual visit by the popular Canadian troupe.

