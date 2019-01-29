Ballet Jorgen brings Coppelia, a comedic love story, to life in Chilliwack

Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets. It’s comedic love story that delves into the mysterious mind of a lonely toymaker who wishes to bring a perfect doll to life. (Kamal Daid)

Daring, bold and captivating, Ballet Jörgen returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with one of the world’s oldest ballets, Coppélia, on Feb. 14.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this incredible charming comedic ballet that follows the story of a love triangle between a local villager, his sweetheart and a dancing doll.

First performed in 1870, Coppélia is one of the world’s oldest ballets. A comedic love story, Coppélia will take you into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toymaker who wishes he could bring his creations to life. Comedic wonder ensues when he creates Coppélia, a stunning, life-sized doll that Nathanael, a villager, falls madly in love with, much to the chagrin of his partner Klara. Revealed through vibrant contemporary original choreography by the Order of Canada appointed Bengt Jörgen, the company’s co-founder and artistic director, this fairytale playfully unravels.

Ballet Jörgen has been a staple contribution to the Canadian arts community since its creation 31 years ago in 1987. The organisation now produces more than 120 performances a year. Based in Toronto, Ballet Jörgen provides ballet training in elementary schools in partnership with George Brown College. With a goal of increasing attention to the performing arts industry, the company caters to new audiences and involves local dancers by offering the opportunity to take on roles in the performance.

In addition to their performance, Ballet Jörgen will share their art and expertise with the community with a number of classes.

On Feb. 13 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., aspiring female dancers new to en pointe will learn how to deal with training on pointe, how to choose a shoe brand and style, and even manage the wear and tear on their feet with a Pointe Shoe Clinic. Youth dancers of all abilities aged fourteen to eighteen can register from the Pointe Shoe Clinic at the cost of $10.

Also taking place on Feb. 13 is the Ballet Jörgen Master Class, where dancers will have the opportunity to be guided through the steps of Coppélia. The Master Class runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and costs $15. Registering for a class also includes a ticket to Thursday’s performance of Coppélia. Those wishing to register for both classes can do so through the Centre Box Office for $20.

On the day of the show, the dancers of Ballet Jörgen and local photographer Vicki Legere will demonstrate how to capture the beauty of the human body in motion through photography. This workshop runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

An entrancing tale of love, Coppélia‘s evocative story, paired with delightful music and Ballet Jörgen’s impressive talent and stunning costumes, is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Coppélia: A Comedy of Love is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors, and $40 for youths. Tickets can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

