Ballet Hispanico brings three distinct voices to Royal Theatre stage

Ballet Hispánico, the premier Latino dance organization, brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance to the Royal Theatre with a program by three internationally recognized female choreographers.

“The program showcases the talents of three exciting Latina choreographic voices,” said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO. “Ballet Hispánico’s commitment to presenting diverse perspectives has never been stronger or more necessary.”

Currently Director of Ballet Hispánico’s School of Dance, Michelle Manzanales’s Con Brazos Abiertos (With Open Arms) explores with humility, nostalgia and humour, the iconic Mexican symbols that she was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas. Intertwining folkloric details with a distinctly contemporary voice in dance, set to music that ranges from Julio Iglesias to rock en español, Con Brazos Abiertos is a fun and frank look at a life caught between two cultures.

From one of today’s most sought-after choreographers, Belgian-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, comes Línea Recta (Straight Line), a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical contact between dancers. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of flamenco, Belgo-Colombian Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of communication between the sexes, performed to an original guitar composition by Eric Vaarzon Morel. Línea Recta was commissioned in part by New York’s Apollo Theater and Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

One of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, Tania Pérez-Salas, draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of the human condition. 3.Catorce Dieciséis (3.1416) has intense theatricality and breathtaking imagery and is set to music by Vivaldi and other Baroque composers.

Ballet Hispánico performs April 6 and 7. Tickets start at $29 available at DanceVictoria.com.

