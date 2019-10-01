Baird, Black and White Trio coming to the Comox Valley for two shows

The Baird, Black and White Trio, composed of Roger Baird on drums, pianist Miles Black, and Scott White, on bass, will play two performances to be held at Studio Live, Cumberland on Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. p.m and at the Denman Island Hall on Saturday, Oc. 5 at 8 p.m.

Black’s playing has been compared to the likes of piano greats, Keith Jarrett and Brad Mehldau. He needs no introduction to Comox Valley listeners, having played here in many different groups covering a multitude of styles. His performance is melodic, creative and spellbinding. This is a rare opportunity to see Miles play in an environment where his creativity and musicality shine in a completely new light.

White left Canada to become the musical director, bandleader and bass player for Berlin’s Cirque du Soleil. Now he’s back and living in Victoria. A gifted bassist, he tours around Europe and North America collaborating with many renowned musicians in styles ranging from Russian folk and gypsy swing to free jazz. White is a very entertaining player to hear and watch. His sound palette encompasses many unorthodox percussive and melodic effects. He is a virtuoso with an unmatched playing style.

Baird has performed and recorded around the world in a career that spans decades.. He was active in the ’70s New York Loft scene as a founding member of The Music Ensemble with Daniel Carter, William Parker, Billy Bang and Earl Freeman. An unapologetic improviser, his atmospheric style of drumming brings a fresh vision to the instrument.

Always full of surprises, the trio constantly delights people who enjoy their music filled with new ideas, spontaneity and a wide range of musical expression. Each performance is unique.

Studio Live is located at 2679 Beaufort Avenue at First Avenue, Cumberland. Advance tickets are available at Bop City Records, Courtenay, Moon’s Records, Cumberland, and Blue Heron Books, Comox. For the Denman Island show tickets are available at Abraxas Books and the General Store. Tickets for both shows are also available online by e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com.