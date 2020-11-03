Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Live music is returning to the Langley Community Music School stage with COVID restrictions in place

Langley Community Music School is opening their Concerts Café Classico series with Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns – a musical program by the world-renowned Bergmann Piano Duo.

The pair say they’re delighted to return to the stage for this physically distanced performance, which will be presented to a very small audience in the school’s beautiful and spacious Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, Nov. 8th at 3 p.m.

“This is a very special concert for Marcel and I, as it is one of the first times we will perform for a live audience in over 7 months,” said LCMS artistic director and Bergmann Duo pianist, Elizabeth Bergmann. “We are especially looking forward to sharing this program with our Langley audience and we will enjoy taking them on this joy-filled, musical ride.”

The upbeat and inspiring program will feature some playful and energetic music including a set of rarely heard Beethoven-Variations for piano duet, as well as pieces by Bach and some Spanish and Latin music.

The evening will also include two new arrangements by LCMS’ Resident Composer and Bergmann Duo pianist, Marcel Bergmann.

“We are very much looking forward to presenting a four-hands program that will include a set of Beethoven-Variations to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, as well as two new arrangements by me: a beautiful Aria by Bach and Lecuona’s famous Malagueña,” says the acclaimed composer and pianist.

READ MORE: Small, live music performances return to Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

“We also added Grieg’s popular Peer Gynt Suite and two other romantic favourites to the mix – Chabrier’s sprightly España and Gottschalk’s Grande Tarantelle – to round out a program of spirited and joyful music.”

The pair have won numerous international prizes, including the Dranoff International Two Piano Competition and Provincia di Caltanisetta International Chamber Music Competition, and have garnered a steadfast following with their duo recitals as well as with a multitude of ensembles and orchestras around the world.

“This program is going to be spectacular!” says LCMS Principal, Carolyn Granholm. “It is wonderful to be sharing live music with the community again, and wonderful to be doing so with two artists who have such a strong connection to our school, both as performers and teachers.”

In addition to the Nov. 8 Bergmann Piano concert, the 2020-21 Concerts Café Classico Series exciting lineup includes: West Coast Chamber Music on Jan. 24, The Vancouver Cello Quartet on Feb. 21, the Rose Gellert String Quartet on March 7, Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble on April 25, and the Aurora Piano Trio on May 30.

Ticket Details: Seating must be purchased in advance and tickets will not be available at the door.

Call the box office at 604-534-2848 or email info@langleymusic.com with the full name(s) of any household members/ individuals to be added to the seating plan.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove Star