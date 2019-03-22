Bacchus Books hosts Gerritt Shumyk March 25

A cozy venue, nestled in the heart of downtown Golden, hosts musicians in an intimate, up-close and personal atmosphere.

A cozy venue, nestled in the heart of downtown Golden, hosts musicians in an intimate, up-close and personal atmosphere.

Bacchus Books has played host to a few small shows recently, and brings unplugged solo musician Gerrit Shumyk to its stage on March 25, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Courtney Allen has been working to bring music back into the bookstore, and has already hosted performances by Jackson Baker, and the BMC Organ Trio.

The array of music she plans to showcase in the store includes many local acts, and some coming from out of town.

Shumyk has lived in Golden for a couple of years, and has recently begun making waves in the music scene. Shumyk delivers booming blues vocals alongside growling slide guitar. Practising in his handmade wooden sauna on wheels that is reminiscent of an old timey cabin in the woods, Shumyk has been delivering his punchy covers at local jam nights and shows around town. Now, music lovers can catch him in his own solo show where he will debut his take on cover songs that are sure to excite.

“To know him as a person, he’s very sweet and affable,” Allen said. “I was just blown away by his presence and energy.”

A bit of blues mixed with rock and roll, topped off with a rough-hewn and earthy tone, Shumyk and his guitar will fill the bookstore with sound.

“It’s going to sound amazing in the book store,” Allen said. “I think people are just going to be really blown away by the power.”

Shumyk’s show is one of many the book store plans to host. Since hosting the BMC Organ Trio, with Invermere’s prodigy jazz drummer Morgan Childs, a number of jazz musicians have contacted Bacchus to play shows in the small venue. In April, Sam Weber will perform in the cozy venue, providing an intimate and up close show.

Bacchus used to host musicians in the store regularly, and Allen aims to continue the tradition, bringing in local acts and special performers.

Tickets to Shumyk’s show are available in advance at the bookstore. The doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, and music begins at 7:30 p.m.