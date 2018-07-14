B.C.’s Western Family Stringband hosts family-friendly hoedown in Chilliwack

Head down to Tractorgrease on July 22 for a delightful afternoon of square dancing

The Western Family Stringband is getting into the swing of things at Tractorgrease on July 22. (Submitted)

Grab a partner and head down to the Tractorgrease Cafe on Sunday, July 22 for do-si-do good time as the Western Family Stringband hosts an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment.

Known in the region for hosting lively entertainment, the Tractorgrease Cafe is where the love of food, folksy music, and a live sound, stage and lights production company all meet in a restaurant atmosphere that promotes comradery between patrons and performers alike.

That’s why the Western Family Stringband is visiting and hosting their Old-time Square Dance Party, said Tereza Tomek—who plays guitar in the band—in an email.

The Western Family Stringband was formed when four musicians with a love of the weird and wonderful old-time community music with its fiddles and flat-footed square dances came together.

“We had a suspicion that these art forms would be embraced by new communities if only they were introduced to them,” continued Tomek.

With that in mind, the band struck out on a tour through the Yukon, northern B.C., and Alberta, where they went into backwoods tree-planting camps and small communities to share their music with new audiences. “(We) got many folks kicking up dust on the dance floor,” Tomek added.

Having recently released their first live album, Planting Out the Shnarb, and in the middle of a summer tour, the Western Family Stringband rolls through Chilliwack on July 22 with their collection of original and traditional songs.

“(Audiences) will hear the traditional styles of bluegrass and old-time Appalacia, as well as excellent, original songwriting from all members of the band,” said Tomek.

As for the square dance party, Tomek says “experience is not necessary!” The band’s caller takes a few minutes at the start of each show to teach some super simple and fun dance moves while the band tunes up.

“When the crowd yells, ‘Fire in the Hole!’ the bank kicks off and it’s a hoedown,” said Tomek. “The moves get called throughout the whole thing so you don’t get lost.

“(It’s) great exercise and wholesome fun for the whole family!”

Doors to the show open at 2 p.m., and the show runs from 3:00 til 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, and are available online at Eventbrite, or by calling 604-858-3814.

@SarahGawdinSarah.Gawdin@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.