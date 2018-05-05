Delores Purdaby accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award for her master basketry work in 2017. (BC Achievement Foundation/Instagram)

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a 'B.C.-focussed lens'

The British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction is being replaced.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation made the announcement Friday, noting “the award’s goals are being met.”

The foundation said it wants to create an award program with a more B.C.-focused lens.

Now in its 14th year, the non-fiction award was billed as one of Canada’s major national book prizes and the only one to originate in B.C.

Veteran journalist Carol Off won this year’s $40,000 prize, for “All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others” (Random House Canada).

During its run, the non-fiction award recognized 56 writers and invested over $500,000 in prize money.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation said it will continue to offer several other awards. They are: the B.C. Community Achievement Award; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for Applied Art and Design; the B.C. Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art; and the B.C. Indigenous Business Award.

The foundation added that it remains “focused on its core mandate to celebrate excellence in art, culture, citizenship and enterprise throughout British Columbia.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘End of an era’ depicts Mussallem fire
Next story
The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chorus presents JOAN for its season finale

Just Posted

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

  • 10 hours ago

 

Morning Report: Sunshine for the block party today!

  • 10 hours ago

 

Softball orientation stikes success with players

  • 10 hours ago

 

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read