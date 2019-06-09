B.C. filmmaker premiers chronic pain documentary in Victoria

On A Scale of 1 to 10 will premier in Victoria on June 12

A new documentary “On a Scale of 1 to 10” explores the causes and treatments for chronic pain (File contributed/ Laurent Goldstein)

A Vancouver-based filmmaker is exploring they cycle of chronic pain in a new documentary On A Scale of 1 to 10.

For two years Laurent Goldstein and Jennifer Unruh travelled across North America to speak with experts on chronic pain, and to learn about alternative treatments for it.

The topic is both timely and personal for Goldstein; as a Vancouver resident he’s seen how the opioid crisis has changed the world around him, and as a son he’s watched chronic pain sap a life away.

“I’ve seen my mother suffer from chronic pain for 15 years until the end of her life,” he said. “I always tried to help her.”

Goldstein had his own experience with a herniated disc, but was able to avoid a recommended surgery through alternative measures, including a focus on nutrition. It was these factors that pushed Goldstein and Unruh to further explore the topic.

“We went all over North America, and I researched the top experts in fields of science, nutrition and the mind and how these things can impact pain,” Goldstein said “This film is designed to give hope to people who are suffering from chronic pain or chronic disease.”

Interestingly, Goldstein heard from many experts that the biggest factor to chronic pain stemmed from the mind.

“I was most surprised by the importance of the mental and emotional component of chronic pain, and how prevalent it is even though most people don’t think so,” Goldstein said. “The problem has to do often with unresolved trauma in the past.”

Goldstein’s research also found benefits from a plant-based diet, especially for those living with constant inflammatory diseases like arthritis.

“We took a very holistic approach to this, ” he said. “Traditional Western medicine, including surgery, medication is great, but it’s not good for chronic situations.”

The 1 hour, 40 minute documentary will be followed by a panel of local pain treatment and nutritional experts for questions.

On a Scale of 1 to 10 premiers at at the Vic Theatre at 808 Douglas St. on Wednesday, June 12 from starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.ca

For more information you can visit onascaleof1to10film.com

