B.C. Culture Days find creative resilience in Sooke community

Virtual and in-person events being offered as part of annual celebration of the arts

Cliffside 6 collaborative artist Linda Anderson is featured in a local video for B.C. Culture Days. (Contributed - B.C. Culture Days)

The creative resilience of the arts community is at the heart of B.C. Culture Days.

And Sooke will be a major focus.

“It’s really about imagining what communities look like throughout this pandemic and coming out of it,” said Lynda Slater, a board member of the Sooke Arts Council.

“We took this project on because we thought it was an excellent way to get Sooke on the map.”

Under the theme Re:Generate Sooke, events will be put on both virtually and in person. You can view videos online featuring art and music, or pay a visit to the Sooke Region Museum.

Three videos about Sooke organizations premier on Oct. 8, at 9 a.m.

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus presents the Road Back, a video on how the group could keep performances by sponsoring a variety of virtual concerts during the pandemic.

Sooke Fine Arts Show Moves Online is a film detailing the group’s decision to move the show and its many components online. It features the society’s executive director Terrie Moore and vice-president Elaine Thrale.

Cliffside 6 Collaborative Art Show takes viewers on a guided tour of works by the Cliffside 6, presented by member Linda Anderson.

The videos can be found here.

B.C. Culture Days starts Sept. 24 and ends on Oct. 24.

