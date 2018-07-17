Award-winning Qualicum Beach choir performs for Lt.-Gov

The Gardens Choir gets visit after winning Lt.-Gov contest for second year

B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, Janet Austin (left) speaks to the crowd during her visit to The Gardens at Qualicum Beach retirement residence to hear their original song A Proud Canadian Province on Tuesday, July 10. The song won the Lt. Governor’s Sing Me a Song competition in the open category. — Les McLean Photo

The Gardens Choir got to perform their award-winning song, A Proud Canadian Province, to a special visitor on July 10.

The choir, made up of members of The Gardens at Qualicum Beach residents, welcomed B.C.’s new Lieutenant Governor, Janet Austin.

The visit comes after the choir won the open category of the Lieutenant Governor’s Sing Me a Song contest, where choirs are challenged to come up with an original song around a set theme, then perform it and post a video to YouTube.

The choir won former Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon’s contest last year in the same category.

This year’s theme was the upcoming anniversary of B.C.’s entry into Confederation.

“Listening to the Gardens Choir perform their original song very much reminded me of the wonderful healing power of music and the way it brings us together,” said Austin.

“I was so pleased to learn that the grant the choir won (for $1,000) through Sing Me a Song will go towards their music therapy program. This generous gesture is a testament to the strong and thriving community surrounding both the choir and residents at the Gardens.”

Credit for the lyrics of the song goes to resident Bob Drew-Brook, while new addition to The Gardens, Fred Durrant wrote the melody.

Village Voices member Lesley Ozero volunteered to write the accompaniment and perform it for the choir.

“We are so proud and grateful,” said Choir organizer Laurel Wright said

— NEWS Staff