Award-winning play Awkward Hug comes to Wells

On the heels of an amazing ArtsWells weekend, the fun continues at the Sunset Theatre with a beautiful award-winning play entitled Awkward Hug, written and performed by Vancouver-based artist Cory Thibert and directed by Linnea Gwiazda.

In this laugh-out-loud and heartbreaking solo show, Thibert embodies his 19-year-old self as he uncovers the truth behind what sets his family apart. Through masterful storytelling and intimate reflection, this coming-of-age story with a twist explores what constitutes “normal” in our world and how having parents with disabilities challenges what a family can look like.

Over the past few years, Awkward Hug has racked up an impressive number of awards and reviews.

Edmonton’s Vue Weekly gave the play five stars and stated, “Engaging from start to finish, Awkward Hug delivers in every way.” Vancouver Theatre critic Colin Thomas, known for handing out compliments and kudos sparingly, says of Awkward Hug, “This one’s the real thing! Go see it!”

Performances take place Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10.

Coming up on Thursday, Aug. 15, a stunning Indigenous-led new Canadian play, Bears, is told through dramatic storytelling and choreography.

With an eight-person chorus, enchanting projections and an evocative electronic soundscape, Bears is an emotional, empathetic performance experience. This comically dark and unapologetically political play about pipelines stars award-winning Métis theatre artist Sheldon Elter and asks the question, “What the hell is going on in Wild Rose Country?” Liz Nicholls of the Edmonton Journal reported, “Bears is an ode to nature … It’s rare enough to find original theatre that is so definably of this place. Theatre that harnesses the divergent resources of multi-disciplinary artists so creatively to mount an argument is rarer still. You can’t really afford to miss Bears.”

On Thursday, Aug. 16, join pianist, Patrick Courtin, for (A not-so-silent) Film Night, which promises to be an incredibly unique performance. The 1925 classic Charlie Chaplin silent film The Gold Rush will be shown on the Sunset’s silver screen as Courtin scores the film as it unfolds — exactly as silent films were shown back in the day with live accompaniment!

To make reservations for these incredible shows, contact the Sunset Theatre at 250-994-3403.

For full details on the Sunset Theatre’s exciting 2019 Season, visit sunset-theatre.com. See you at the Sunset, located at 2357 Pooley St. in Wells.

