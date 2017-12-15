Award-winning pianists coming to the Sid

Susie Moscovich Presents, for the benefit of the Virginia Graczak Music Scholarship, local Campbell Riverite, Matthew Krell, as he returns to the stage for another evening of musical performance.

Susie Moscovich Presents, for the benefit of the Virginia Graczak Music Scholarship, local Campbell Riverite, Matthew Krell, as he returns to the stage for another evening of musical performance.

With a second piano and a special guest pianist of international caliber, Evan Grahek, expect Krell’s signature audience interaction to create a fun show for the Holiday Season.

These award-winning pianists will be presenting favourite works selected from the last two-hundred years of solo and duo piano literature at 7 p.m. and at the Stan Hagen Theatre Friday, Dec. 22 .

Matthew Krell is an award-winning pianist and accomplished actor who has been engrossed in the performing arts for more than 15 years. He has been recognized in competitions, festivals, and masterclasses in Canada and the U.S.

He was selected over seven times to represent the North Island District at the BC Performing Arts Festivals in Piano and Speech Arts, and was a winner of the Ruth Scott Chopin Competition, the Virginia Graczak Scholarship Competition, the Dorothy Brealey Memorial Scholarship, the BCRMTA’s Young Artists’ Competition (runner-up), as well as the California Association of Professional Music Teacher’s Sonata and Romantic Competitions.

He holds his Associate of the Royal Conservatory of Music with an advanced certificate of theory, as well the rare Licentiate of the Royal Conservatory in Piano Performance with distinction. Krell is currently completing a triple-emphasis Bachelor’s Degree in Piano Performance, Pedagogy, and Music Composition at university in Southern California.

Evan Grahek is a talent of a prodigious level, having only started piano at age 12. By 17 years old he was performing some of the most difficult repertoire written for the piano.

Grahek has won numerous competitions in his home state of California (Southern California Junior Bach Festival, 2013; California Association of Professional Music Teachers’ Sonata Competition, 2011, 2013, 2015) and has performed in many international festivals and venues in locations including Russia, Austria, Albania, Croatia, Slovakia, Israel, and Italy. Currently, he maintains an active teaching studio in Los Angeles and performs regularly.

The Virginia Graczak Music Scholarship, encompassing the Margaret Gracza Fine Art Award, was founded in 2001 by Susie and Dr. Michael Moscovich to encourage and promote the arts to young people in School Districts 71 and 72. For further information visit susiemoscovichpresents.com

Tickets are available at the Laughing Oyster in Courtenay, at Blue Heron Bookstore in Comox and online at: tickets.tidemarktheatre.com