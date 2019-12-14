Award-winning musical coming to the South Okanagan

The hit musical Chicago is coming to Penticton for two shows next March

Seen by over 31 million people in 34 countries, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago, is coming to Penticton for two shows only.

The premier engagement in the city will include matinée and evening performances Saturday, March 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The hit musical, the winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, is set in the “razzle-dazzle decadence of the roaring 20s” and is the story about two rival vaudevillian murderesses, Velma and Roxie Hart, locked up in the Windy City’s Cook County Jail.

According to production material: “Hart is a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cell mate, Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.”

Reviewers say John Kander and Fred Ebb’s now-classic score keeps the show moving at “a gunshot pace to deliver one, big, musical bang after another.”

For more information about the production visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com

Tickets are available at the Valley First box office (SOEC) charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849) or order online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com

Tickets start at $75 (including GST) additional service charges apply.