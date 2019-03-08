Award-winning Canadian vocalist Lizzy Hoyt plays Errington Hall March 15

Her songs have garnered awards for bringing Canadian history to life

Award-winning Canadian vocalist Lizzy Hoyt will be playing the Errington Hall on March 15 at 8 p.m.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Errington Hall concert series brings Lizzy Hoyt, the award-winning Canadian vocalist and songwriter who also ranks among the top Celtic instrumentalists.

The concert is on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

Hoyt’s beautiful voice delivers melodies rooted in Celtic and folk traditions.

Her songs have garnered awards for bringing Canadian history to life. In 2013, Hoyt was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Governor General of Canada for her outstanding contribution to commemorating Canadian veterans and history through music.

Praised for her mastery of the fiddle, harp, and guitar, Hoyt is a full-time musician who travels and tours throughout Canada with her trio. She has performed at the Edmonton Folk Festival, Montreal Folk Festival, Goderich Celtic Roots Festivals and folk clubs across the country.

Hoyt has released four independent albums. Her fourth album, ‘New Lady on the Prairie’ (co-produced by John Reischman), demonstrates a mature and refined ‘trans-Atlantic’ sound that blends influences from Celtic, bluegrass and folk traditions. The title track, inspired by Hoyt’s great, great aunt immigrating to Canada from Ireland in the early 1900s, demonstrates her ability to craft songs that are touching, poignant, and lyrically rich.

Hoyt is touring as a trio for her west coast appearances.

Tickets are $20 at Cranky Dog Music, Heaven on Earth, Errington Store, and $22.50 online at https://ErringtonHall.Tickit.ca. Kids ages six to 12 are $5 at the door; free under age six.

— NEWS Staff