Award-winning Canadian comedian, Mike Delamont, returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Check out “God is a Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming,” and enjoy a highly acclaimed night of comedy with everyone’s favourite deity.

God, dressed in a floral power suit and a heavy Scottish brogue, returns to Chilliwack to skewer everything from the platypus to Trump in God is a Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming.

On November 15, one of the fastest-rising stars in stand-up comedy in Canada, Mike Delamont, will bring the funniest stand-up routines in this unforgettable two-act comedy of biblical proportions.

God is a Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming looks at the fringes of religion, and is not an attack on religion itself, but rather at some of the hypocrisy that comes with things like religious theme parks. Delamont delves into comedic-based discussions around Scientology, Pocahontas, Noah’s Ark, gun control and everything in between.

“The goal for me is to be able to talk about sizable, important things, but these things have to be funny,” said Delamont.”I could talk about big, important things, but the show is certainly not heavy. It’s nice to put things through a lens like that.”

Since starting stand-up comedy in 2011, Mike Delamont has had a huge amount of success within his career, performing across North America in places like the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and Upright Citizens Brigade in New York.

Just two years after he began, he was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Break Out Comedian of the Year. The following year he made his television debut with two gala performances for the Halifax Comedy Festival, as well as taped a set for the world-renowned Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

He is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee, and has been nominated twice for the Just For Laughs Best Comedy Award. He is an eighteen-time winner of the Best of the Fest award at various Fringe Festivals and is the top grossing comedian on the international fringe circuit.

Delamont’s first performance in Chilliwack was met with protesters with picket signs – the first and only place in the world that he has performed that this has happened. An event, that has now been included as part of the show.

“The show is more about society and life. There’s a lot of fodder for the show,” continued Delamont. “It just expands on the theme. It’s a bigger and better version. You don’t have to have seen the first show to see the second. It’s an entirely different show.”

Mike Delamont is sure to create a night that will have the whole theatre roaring with laughter, so don’t miss your chance to see the gut-bustingly hilarious God is a Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming. It’s one show that no comedy fan should miss.

Warning: Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences.

