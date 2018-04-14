Award-winning Bluesman Hamm hits Upstairs in Oak Bay

A one-man band and Juno Award winner offer a hit combination in the Upstairs Lounge on Friday night.

Ken Hamm is a Juno Award winner and Great Canadian Blues Award Winner who performs a varied repertoire of original and traditional songs ranging from metal-guitar driven hard-edge blues workouts to softer dobro and banjo pieces.

His main influences include Ry Cooder, Mississippi John Hurt, John Fahey and John Hartford.

Hamm learned to play during the 1950s, when guitar slingers like Elvis, Buddy Holly, and the Ventures prevailed. In the 1960s, music went through coffeehouse folk and electric rock and clues phases, and Hamm was swept up by these influences, playing in blues based bands in Thunder Bay like Tundra and the Bay Street Blues Band. He eventually went acoustic with the 1978 release on vinyl of Ken Hamm and Friends. Hamm has recorded eight albums with the most recent released in 2017.

Victoria’s one-man-band, Dave Harris opens the evening.

Ken Hamm with special guest Dave Harris perform April 20 in the Upstairs Lounge at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at Ivy’s Bookshop & Oak Bay Recreation Centre and www.beaconridgeproductions.com; $25 at the door.

Get a taste of the music at kenhamm.com.

Coming soon:

Saturday, April 28 hear Pearl Django. Seattle based Pearl Django is one of the most highly regarded Hot Club style groups in North America with a signature style marked by pristine and dexterous string work, the steady pulse of rhythm guitar and an unmistakable swing that delights audiences of all musical sensibilities.

