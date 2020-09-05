Author tags Victoria’s most famous marmot for children’s book

Read the imagined adventures of Roger, the yellow-bellied marmot

Roger, a yellow-bellied marmot who lives in the small rock garden on the grounds of the Fairmont Empress, makes an appearance to try out snacks, apples and carrots, left for him. It is a mystery how the animal, who is not native to Vancouver Island, made his way to the island and his new home at the Empress more than 10 years ago. (Black Press Media file photo)

Despite his swanky surroundings, Roger the invasive marmot wasn’t expected to survive long after hitchhiking to Victoria.

Imagined adventures of the yellow-bellied marmot that famously lives near the Fairmont Empress Hotel are the subject of local author Kathleen Lynch’s new children’ book – The Legend of Roger the Marmot: A Tourist Who Stayed.

Most believe Roger arrived in Victoria in 2008 as a stowaway in a delivery van.

RELATED: Roger the Empress marmot enjoying his 11th year on hotel grounds

The species is not native to Vancouver Island and it was decided he should be deported to be with others of his species. Despite several trapping missions, Roger remains at large.

Since Roger, named for one of the hotel’s former managers, couldn’t be enticed by peanut butter traps, he’s become a favourite of hotel guests and employees alike.

The Legend of Roger the Marmot: A Tourist Who Stayed, is an illustrated poem available at Bolen Books and Victoria Art Gallery gift shop.

RELATED: A colony of one

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News