Author signs copies of Pioneers and Petticoats book

Julia Rohan at House of James in Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 21

Author Julia Rohan will sign copies of her new book Pioneers in Petticoats on Saturday at House of James in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Julia Rohan, author of Pioneers and Petticoats: The Trethewey Women 1800-1900, will be signing her book at House of James (2743 Emerson St.) on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Rohan will be on hand from noon to 2 p.m.

The Trethewey family immigrated from England in the mid-1800s. They were a hardy, adventurous lot, and the men were experts in logging, mining, grist-milling, and running sawmills, including the one once located at Mill Lake in Abbotsford.

The Trethewey women – mothers, sisters and wives – were instrumental in the family’s success, but until now have received little to no acknowledgement. Published by the Trethewey House Heritage Site, Rohan’s book seeks to redress that injustice.

“Each of the 16 women in the book is unique, though some are more mysterious than others. Writing their stories, I grew to have affection for them all,” Rohan says.