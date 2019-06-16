Author sets her sights on tourism market

Author Eleanore Deckert has ordered more copies of her book, 10 Days in December, in time for tourism season in an effort to offer visitors something to read that’s rich in local history. She also developed a new logo, Read Wholesome, which promotes the vulgarity-free tone of her work. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

After seeing success with her books among the readers in the Clearwater area, author Eleanor Deckert is setting her sights on the tourism market this summer.

Deckert recently ordered another shipment of one of her books, 10 Days in December, which she describes as a city girl’s homesteading journal.

“The tourists really like (the books); it’s kind of like a giant postcard because there’s local history woven throughout. I’m speaking as a 20-year-old girl who’s new to the area, so what about logging? What about the railroad? What about the First Nations? What about the highway?” said Deckert.

“The highway was only paved in 1969, so those are the kinds of facts that are woven throughout (the story) as part of my understanding of where I am and it answers a lot of questions a tourist would have when they’re first coming through.”

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/local-author-to-release-three-new-titles/

The book 10 Days in December is part of a larger memoir-style project structured using the 12 months of the year, having each installment represented by a specific month.

Deckert added she’s in the process of visiting every motel, bed and breakfast, restaurant, gift shop, and tourist info centre location between Barriere and Valemount to get her books on the racks for any tourists who may be looking for something local to read during their journeys.

“That’s who wants them. I’ve sold to everyone locally, and the big book stores and malls … why would someone in downtown Vancouver buy a book about someone in the sticks? But when you’re standing right here and looking at these mountains and going, ‘I wonder what it’s like to live here.’ I can tell you what it’s like to come here from far away.”

Another recent development in her career as an author is her new logo, Read Wholesome, which she now adds to the covers of her books.

The Read Wholesome brand came about when Deckert was doing a book signing in Kamloops and an elderly couple came in with $50 gift certificates, but no clue what books they should buy with them.

“They didn’t know what to buy because everything is full of distortion, crime, deceit, and sexuality—things that you don’t necessarily want to expose your eyeballs to,” said Deckert.

“And I said, ‘So you’re looking for something wholesome?’ Then they bought my book—it doesn’t have a whole lot of crime and lies in it, because we’re so concerned about having a wholesome lifestyle, well now you can read something wholesome that’s written for adults, but it’s not going to make your eyeballs fall out.”

Anyone looking to pick up copies of Deckert’s wholesome books can find them at the Red Umbrella at 86 Young Rd. in Clearwater or visit eleanordeckert.com.

You can also follow Deckert on Facebook by searching 10 Days in December.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter