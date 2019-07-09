Author Anny Scoones promoting new book at Laughing Oyster in Courtenay

Victoria author Anny Scoones will be at the Laughing Oyster Bookshop on Saturday, July 13 with her new book, Island Home, Out and About on Vancouver Island, a humorous collection of essays about the Island's unique quirks.

A convivial and thoughtful storyteller, Anny travels the length of Vancouver Island exploring the nooks and crannies of coastal communities, inland towns and iconic places – sharing observations, musings, and tidbits about the region’s fascinating and layered history.

Indulge yourself in what Anny calls “a little think” about many fabulous places on the island, including Cumberland, Courtenay, Quadra Island, Sayward and Sointula. Ponder stories about places renowned for their charisma, laid-back pace and distinct grooviness. Whether you’re a Lycra-clad cyclist, a slow food enthusiast, an avid hiker or just dreaming about Vancouver Island as a potential destination, these clever essays and charming illustrations will connect you with places and people that seem curiously familiar.

Scoones divides her time between Victoria and the Comox Valley gathering stories and writing. She is the author of many books, including Home and Away, True Home, Last Dance in Shediac and just released, Island Home. Join Scoones at the Laughing Oyster Bookshop 286 5th St. in Courtenay on Saturday, July 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to talk with her, share Island stories and browse through her new book.