Australian roots and reggae singer-songwriter comes to Parksville

Australian singer, songwriter and musician Saritah will play the second date of her Summer Tour in Parksville on Tuesday, July 2.

The internationally touring musician has graced big festival stages worldwide, including Glastonbury in the UK, Reggae Sun Ska in France, and California Roots Festival in the United States.

In a release, she describes her songs as “celebrations, revelations, invocations, and affirmations.” Her sound is described as a uniquely feminine blend of reggae and conscious roots music.

Her music carries with it a message. Saritah’s latest single, Reclaim Your Mind, deals with human addiction to phone and computer screens, and aims to encourage true human connection and creativity.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

