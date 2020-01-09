Auditions open for Delta Idol

Singers 12 to 18 years old have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 to get their submissions in

This year's Delta Idol competition takes place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre (1172 56th Ave.). (Grace Kennedy photo)

Do you have what it takes to be Delta Idol?

Delta parks, recreation and culture is once again hosting the popular singing competition next month, and the deadline for submissions is coming up quick.

Vocalists between the ages of 12 and 18 have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 to submit their auditions, along with an application form, for a chance at being selected as a finalist and perform at the live competition Feb. 22 at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre (1172 5th St.).

Singers will compete in one of two age groups — 12-14 years and 15-18 years — and the top six contestants in each category will be chosen by Delta parks, recreation and culture staff. All entrants will receive an email to let them know who has been chosen as the finalists for the live show.

Contestants must be Delta residents between 12 and 18 years of age at the date of the live event to be eligible. Previous first place winners may not compete in the same category that they won, and being a previous top 12 finalist does not guarantee a place in this year’s contest.

Auditions can be a capella, with a backing track or accompanied by an instrument — video is preferred, but audio will also be accepted. Auditions can be submitted using YouTube, DropBox or Google Drive links, or on a USB sticks or CD.

Submissions can be sent by email to Lisa Doepker (ldoepker@delta.ca) or Jacqueline Hanson (jhanson@delta.ca) or dropped off in person at the North Delta Recreation Centre or Tsawwassen Arts Centre.

The live competition will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Finalists will each sing one song of their choosing, which can be different from their audition song. Judges will mark competitors on vocal ability and performance quality.

For more info, visit delta.ca/deltaidol.

