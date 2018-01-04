Auditions open as Delta Idol heads into its fifth year

The annual singing competition is still accepting applications from local youth through to Jan. 21

Delta Idol is gearing up for its fifth annual competition, being held at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre on Feb. 23.

The event will feature 12 young Delta singers between the ages 12 and 18, all competing for three hours of recording time at a local studio.

Unlike last year, performers will compete in two age groups: one for singers 12 to 14 years old, and another for singers 15 to 18 years old.

Six singers will compete in each group.

The new age divisions were suggested by the judges at last year’s competition.

Interested performers have until Jan. 21 at midnight to send in their audition samples.

Songs can be acapella, with a backing track or accompanied by an instrument, and can be submitted through a YouTube or Dropbox link, a USB stick or a CD.

Video is preferred but audio-only submissions will also be accepted. Each submission must be accompanied by an application form.

Submissions can be sent over email to Lisa Doepker at ldoepker@delta.ca or Jacqueline Hanson at jhanson@delta.ca, or dropped off in person at the North Delta Recreation Centre or Tsawwassen Arts Centre.

For those who are just interested in watching Delta’s singing competition, tickets are $11 will be available in early 2018.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved ahead of time by calling 604-943-9437.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23, and the competition will start at 7:30 p.m.

