An art show at the Summerland Museum featured metal work and paintings.

An art show at the Summerland Museum featured metal work and paintings.

The show, Atomic Rays and Scattered Light, was displayed from May 16 until June 27.

The metal works were by Howard Roo and the paintings were by Tova Main.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.