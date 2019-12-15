Atangard and Abbotsford artists support mental health

The band Loans is among the musicians performing at a fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 20 in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

The Atangard Community Project in Historic Downtown Abbotsford is enlisting local musicians and arts organizations to support mental health.

On Friday, Dec. 20 at the Abbotsford Rugby Club, the Abbotsford Arts Council and CIVL Radio help Atangard present an evening of local music featuring some of the Valley’s best musicians.

The reggae-rock quartet Harma White bring their bread-and-butter jams, supported by original sets from pop and punk combos Kristin Witko and Loans, with an improvisational set from Blessed.

Admission is $10 (or donate what you can), and proceeds go to a bursary for those struggling with mental health issues. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Visit facebook.com/events/544459469701033/ for more information or find the artists at bandcamp.com.

