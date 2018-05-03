At Mount Baker, Spring is the Season of Seuss

The cast of “Seussical,” Mount Baker Secondary School’s musical production running May 10-13 at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. Photo by Anna Ruoss.

It’s May, and in Cranbrook that means that Mount Baker is about to launch the spring musical!

This year, we’re doing Seussical, based on the stories of Dr. Seuss, with a book and music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and co-conceived with Eric Idle.

Seussical incorporates many of Dr. Seuss’s stories. The Cat in the Hat hosts the show. A young boy is thrown into the role of Jojo, son of the Mayor of Whoville, whose planet so small it is carried around on a dust speck. Meanwhile, in the Jungle of Nool, Horton hears the Mayor’s call for help. Horton dives into the mission of helping the Whos find safety, but is opposed by the Sour Kangaroo, who sets the rest of the Jungle creatures against him. From there, Horton is mocked and laughed at, but also admired by his neighbour, Gertrude, who carries a fiery torch for him. Mayzie La Bird hoodwinks Horton into looking after her egg, and, abandoned, Horton is sold off to the circus. It all has a happy ending, though, so come out and enjoy it with us.

For musical theatre fans, Seussical is delightful. Motifs of jazz, rock and gospel are threaded throughout and there are several allusions to powerhouse musicals such as Les Miserables and Cabaret. More than anything, this production of Seussical showcases theatricality.

The cast of Seussical is really special: Jordyn Walker finishes her time in Wild Theatre after four previous productions as the Cat in the Hat. Jordyn boasts a gift for physical comedy, and she knows how to entertain a crowd. Making his stage debut as Jojo, the boy with all the thinks in his head, is Hudson Gross, a Grade 6 student from Amy Woodland.

Serving as both costume designer and playing the role of Gertrude McFuzz is Georgia Hamilton. Horton himself is played by Will Thomson, who was previously seen in Wild Theatre’s productions of The Outsiders and The Lodge.

Suzanne Coulter performs double duty as The Grinch and Yertle the Turtle. The cast is rounded out with Madeline Hill as the Sour Kangaroo, Ibai Alonso Fernandez as Mayzie La Bird, Ladnar Berke as General Genghis Khan Schmitz, Adam Ogilvie-Burke and Lauryn Tracey as Mr. and Mrs. Mayor, as well as Jasmine Beaulac, Emma McGee, Savanna Fisk, Cedar Gross, Preston Gramm, Tace Bradwell and many others.

With stage direction by Mary Hamilton, vocal direction by Caitlin Matwey, orchestra direction by Stephanie Tichauer, choreography by Anna Ruoss, and a set designed by Donna Yuill, Seussical is stacked with creative edge.

The world needs stories about kindness and justice. Seussical celebrates champions of the voiceless and often overlooked. It’s filled with joy, humour and warmth, and provokes thought about the state of the world.

Seussical plays at the Key City Theatre May 10-12 at 7 pm and a special Mother’s Day matinee at 2:30 pm on May 13. Opening night boasts a Seuss-themed reception after the show, catered by Green Door. Tickets for all shows are available at www.keycitytheatre.com. Avoid lineups at the box office and get them today!

Come for the band. Come for the set. Come for the costumes. The opening night reception. The terrific performances. The lights. To see your neighbour’s kids! Just come! We can’t wait to see you there.

