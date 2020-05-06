Ashley Pater releases new single ‘Mi Amor’ amid COVID-19

The ultimate 'I know you want me back, but you blew it' song says 17-year-old

This 17-year-old part-time resident and frequent performer at Hope and area events isn’t letting COVID-19 stop her from making music.

Ashley Pater, who has been performing locally for years and singing since as far back as she can remember, delved into a new musical genre to put together the single ‘Mi Amor‘ that released April 27.

Dubbed the ultimate ‘I know you want me back, but you blew it’ song by her manager, dad and Sunshine Valley volunteer firefighter John Pater.

Ashley said she was inspired to write the song about a teenage relationship that falls to pieces when complications arise at a party.

“With one of the lovers being dragged into an uncomfortable situation and then later ends up enjoying the party, sees their partner across the room making out with another girl,” she said. “One thing leads to another and as they do, eyes meet and hearts are broken. Fast forward a year and that guy that cheated on you wants you back.”

2019 was a busy year for Pater, with over 150 shows under her belt including a performance in front of 100,000 people. This year likely won’t involve as many in-person concerts, but Pater is still putting out music even as the pandemic shuts down events and venues for the forseeable future.

Listen: Pater’s new single Mi Amor

