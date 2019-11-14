Artsy activities aplenty in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Courtesy of Nick La Riviere â€“ The Nick La Riviere band will play at the Errington Hall on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Nick La Riviere Band will bring their New Orleans stylings to the Errington Hall on Friday, Nov. 15.

The seven-piece band features vocals, trumpet, saxaphone, trombone, guitar, piano/synth, bass and drums – with the twist of the occasional conch shell or wine glass to add a unique sound.

The show promises a fun, horn-heavy ensemble lead by La Riviere, a trombonist who has toured with big names like the Paperboys, Michael Kaeshammer, 54-40 and Adonis Puentis.

“Nick’s originals are like if Trombone Shorty met Ben Folds – wild horn solos, piano based grooves and melodic vocals. The band also plays their own take on tunes by great artists like Sly and the Family Stone,” said the band in a release.

Doors are at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at Cranky Dog Music, Heaven on Earth and the Errington Store. Tickets are $5 apiece for youth ages six to 12, and those under six get in for free.

Wired at the Cathouse

If you’ve ever driven by the Cathouse Gallery on the Island Highway in north Qualicum Beach and wondered what goes on there, this weekend could be your chance to check it out.

Sheena McCorquodale is hosting an opening party for her student work exhibition, Wired at the Cathouse, at her home gallery at 5320 Island Hwy West.

On Friday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., McCorquodale will kick off the two week showcase of student wire sculptures with a gathering featuring music, wine and conversation. The Cathouse Gallery is attached to the Comfy Cat Kennel on the same property.

The sculptures on display are student works from wire sculpture-making workshops that McCorquodale hosts. Students send her photos of what they want to sculpt before they kick off their weekend, and McCorquodale makes the blueprints for them to follow.

“Some of them are absolutely wonderful. It’s such a variety … I’ve got everything from flying pigs to narwhals,” said McCorquodale with a laugh.

“It’s just more for fun more than anything. It’s not easy to get a large thing to stick in your garden that you can afford, but you can generally afford this. And then you can hopefully go home and make something yourself,” said McCorquodale.

Wired at the Cathouse runs from Nov. 16-30. For more information, head to www.cathousegallery.com

Oceanside concert band

The Oceanside Concert Band is hosting their annual fall concert on Sunday Nov. 17 at Knox United Church.

This 35-member band, currently under the direction of Dr. Paul Rathke, has been entertaining audiences in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area for more than 50 years. Its members come from all around the PQB area, including Nanaimo and Port Alberni. Some of the selections to be performed include selections from “A Chorus Line”, “Eubie!” and the “Poet and Peasant Overture.”

Proceeds from the concert will be used to support music programs locally. This popular event is sponsored by the Parksville and District Music Association (PDMA). Their website is at http://www.musicinoceanside.com/

The performance takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets will be available only at the door: $15 for adults, $5 for students. Accompanied children under 12 free.

“Come hear some great music and support your local musicians,” said the group in a release.

The band rehearses every Tuesday evening from 7:30-9:30 pm at St. Edmund Anglican Church, 407 Wembley Rd., Parksville, and is always open to new members who play an instrument, no audition required.

