Arts Council congratulates play production team

A total of 303 patrons came out to see the play Vigil over 12 performances

Grace (played by Gretchen Reveille) looks alarmed as Kemp (played by Richard Stroh) measures her for her coffin. They were taking part in Vigil, a dark comedy put on in the art gallery in Dutch Lake Community Centre in late November and early December.

Editor, The Times:

The North Thompson Arts Council would like to extend its congratulations to the Squidamisu Theatre Society and the Clearwater Theatre Collective on their latest collaboration, Vigil, but also our appreciation for their contribution to the artistic fabric of our community.

In what could only be described as extraordinary, the team created an absolutely wonderful, high quality, and refreshing experience; this was a well-crafted piece of theatre.

We were proud to support this production. The NTAC would like to acknowledge the hard work, professionalism and great energy brought to the project by Richard Stroh, Steve and Cindy Raschke, Jean Nelson, Gretchen Reveille and Shaun Kumar.

READ MORE: Clearwater theatre group puts on dark comedy (Nov. 13, 2017)

The response was incredible. The production came to a close on Dec. 2 after putting on 12 shows spanning over three weeks.

A total of 303 patrons came out to see the production, making it a great success. Over the past few months, the team reported it had dedicated over 500 hours towards pre-production, rehearsals, set-construction and the day-to-day needs thru to the end of the run.

The production’s total cost was $6,848.90. VIGIL’s box office receipts totaled $6,420, of which 10 per cent ($642) went to the North Thompson Arts Council, five per cent ($321) went to the Clearwater Theatre Collective and 10 per cent plus GST ($674.10) went to the playwright, Morris Panych, to cover royalties.

The remainder $4,782.90 went towards the production’s expenses, set construction, lighting and sound, transportation and fuel, storage needs, and advertising, leaving the production with a small deficit of $428.90.

We look forward to future collaborations.

North Thompson Arts Council

Board of Directors