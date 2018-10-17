ARTS AROUND: See magic on the stage at the Capitol Theatre

Murray Hatfield and Teresa don't just do magic-they are magic

Murray Hatfield and Teresa are bringing their magic act to the stage in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Canada’s master illusionist comes to town for a Community Arts Council fundraiser on Jan. 12.

Murray Hatfield and Teresa don’t just do magic—they are magic! Combining breath-taking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions, they will present an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class.

This family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. You can buy this great Christmas gift for $30 at the Rollin Art Centre or online.

WATERCOLOUR SERIES

Joanne Thomson from Victoria is known for her watercolour series of mason jars, and brings her delightful collection to the walls of the gallery of the Rollin Art Centre for the next monthly feature.

“This series began as a family history project and has evolved into a larger work that intertwines food and ecological security with family history,” says Thomson.

Join the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Joanne. This exhibit runs from Oct. 18- Nov. 23.

MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition—celebrating our annual Christmas at the Mill.

Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the Mill to ring in the Christmas Season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is excited to present three felting workshops, with artist Gittan Klemetsrud.

Through traditional wet felting and the contemporary techniques of nuno and shibori felting, workshop participants will express themselves with colour, texture, design, and ideas while creating one-of-a-kind items. These workshops are an excellent introduction into the world of felt and other fibres.

Scarf Workshop – Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials

Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials

Handbag Workshop – Saturday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 pm., $270 + materials

Register for all three workshops and receive a 30% discount (savings of $225!). Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Space is limited.

LET’S WALK TOGETHER AS ONE

A new film made and produced in Port Alberni will premiere at the ADSS Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Alberni Valley Museum. All seats are $5.

This documentary tracks the events that emerged out of the 1975 World Council of Indigenous People, which was held on Tseshaht First Nation territory on Vancouver Island.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Portal Players Dramatic Society is excited to bring Little Shop of Horrors to the Capitol Theare stage from Oct. 19 – Nov. 3. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre and at the Capitol Theatre box office.

FALL IN LOVE WITH ART

A group exhibit is on at DRAW Gallery until Nov. 23, showcasing work from a variety of our gallery artists. Originals and prints include paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Island artists.

DRAW Gallery is located online and on location at the corner of Melrose and 8th Ave. The gallery open Tuesday through Friday, 12 – 5 p.m. orr by appointment: 250-724-2056.

“DRAWING HOME”

Port Alberni Film Festival films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Passes are $27 and single tickets are $10 each. Tickets and Series Passes are available for sale at the museum. Single Tickets are also available at the door on film night. The next film is titled, “Drawing Home” and will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Saturday, Oct 20, 8 p.m., Chase Spencer + Maverick Cinema “Lost in the Dark” tour 2018

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Glenn Chatten + Ken Cade “CFMA 2017 Nominee”

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.