ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeks artists for invitational exhibit

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This week is the deadline for all local artists who want to submit their artwork to our first Community Arts Council Invitational.

The exhibit will take place October 5-30. Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces. The exhibit is specifically themed to showcase what you have created during this past year in isolation and during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic.

Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. Submission fees are $10 per piece, limited to three pieces per artist. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

The deadline is Sept. 17.

SWEET BEING

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic. Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink, or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in the rendering of the figure, while the environments in which her subjects find themselves are contemporary abstraction: the interplay between a two-dimensional pattern and a three-dimensional body is a visual that has long fascinated Meglic.

This exhibit runs until Oct. 2.

SECOND WORKSHOP ADDED

After an overwhelming response, we have added a new workshop date for our watercolour workshop. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Jim Sears will teach you the basics of using pen and ink with a watercolour wash. This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $42+ GST.

Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and to receive your supply list. Space is limited.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with credit card or in person at the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will be accepting all gently used books starting Oct. 1 for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please drop off donations (newer books only) at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box.

As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 3061 Eighth Avenue, or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

