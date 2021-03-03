ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre puts out a call to artists

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. The art gallery has COVID-19 protective measures in place. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council in Port Alberni is excited to hold a pandemic-inspired art exhibit.

If you are a local artist who has been staying at home for the past year being creative, we want to see your work! Apply today and join us for our first COVID Invitational art exhibit from Oct. 5-30, 2021.

One to three art pieces from any medium will be accepted. Applications are available at the Rollin Art Centre at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. Call 250-724-3412 for more information.

ART EXHIBIT EXTENDED

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre has been extended until March 27.

This exhibit is one you won’t want to miss, as it features some pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller in 1995. Special CD recordings of Robert Aller’s interviews will be playing throughout the exhibit and part of his collection will be on display for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Looking for some books to read? Call the Rollin Art Centre to order a mystery book bag. For $20, you will get 10 gently used books all in one genre. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, cooking, home improvements, travel, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

CHAR’S LANDING

Monday, Apr. 12, 8 a.m. — Occupational First Aid Level 2. Five-day training with Nanaimo’s ABCB First Aid & Safety coming to Char’s Landing. Very limited number of seats available, so book now to avoid disappointment. A COVID-19 safety plan is in place. For more information contact info@abcbfirstaid.ca or call 250-753-2888.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News