ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

Community Arts Council wants to see what local artists have been up to during pandemic

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features pictures from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni wants to see what local artists have been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery is planning to hold an invitational art exhibit featuring work created during the last year. The exhibit will run from Oct. 5 to 30.

Call 250-724-3412 for more information.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

The Community Arts Council is holding a special on mystery book bags for the month of February.

Tickle your fancy with some fun romance reading and a sweet treat, too. For the month of February, $25 will get you 20 romance books and some chocolate.

EXHIBIT EXTENDED

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre has been extended until March 27.

This exhibit is one you won’t want to miss. It features some pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection, donated by Robert Aller. In 1995, Robert Aller donated many works of art—including four of his own paintings—to the Arts Council. This collection began while he was enrolled at the Vancouver School of art in 1946.

Part of his collection is now on display for everyone to enjoy. Special CD recordings of Robert Aller’s interviews are also playing throughout the exhibit. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre (located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street) or on our website. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Looking for some books to read? Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag, where $20 will get you 10 gently-used books, all in one genre. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, cooking, home improvements, travel, cooking, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Feb. 27, 2021.

ROTARY COMMUNITY BANNERS

This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Centre have been cancelled. Instead, there will be “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the Club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.

ELECTRIC MERMAID

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing are scheduled for the third Friday of each month on Zoom via a link from www.charslanding.com. The host is Derek Hanebury, and the moderator is Karl Korven. Artistic director is Jackie Carmichael. In addition to two national feature readers, there is a curated open mic with spots of up to five minutes in length. Writers interested in reading can email electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Two award-winning authors, Sylvia McNicoll and Sharon McInnes, will share the virtual stage on Friday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

