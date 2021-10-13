ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre looking for book donations

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road on July 17. Dozens of people came out to check out the selection of books for sale. The giant book sale is the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is now accepting donations of gently-used books for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

Please drop off donations (newer books only) at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street, or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

CURRENT EXHIBIT

What a great way to support local artists!

Join us in the gallery right now where many local artists—both known and not-so-well-known—are showcasing their original artwork. The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre showcases what artists were doing in isolation during the last 18 months of the pandemic. The collection comes in many forms, and we are excited to see what these artists have been up to—how they remained creative and what inspired them.

This exhibit runs until Nov. 5.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

We are always looking for new and exciting creative workshops that we can hold. If you are a local artist and are interested in sharing your creative side, please call us at the Rollin Art Centre (250-724-3412) to talk about holding some workshops.

MISTLETOE COMES EARLY

Mistletoe Market is returning to the Rollin Art Centre once again this year, with one big change. We decided to open early to help local artists who may not have the ability to showcase at an artisan or craft fair due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mistletoe Market opens Tuesday, Nov. 16 this year and will run until Dec. 23. If you are interested in being a part of this year’s event, please drop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info and to pick up your forms.

QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or in person at the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The draw date is Nov. 15.

COASTAL FLOW CREATIVE REOPENS

Coastal Flow Creative is reopening its studio in a new location at 4632 Elizabeth Street. They are back with their creative classes and a fabulous new retail supply store as well.

Upcoming workshop: Your First Pair of Socks (Oct. 16).

For more info or to register for workshops, visit www.coastalflowcreative.com or call 250-412-3738.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News