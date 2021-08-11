ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre hosts one last summer art camp for kids

The artists from the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, titled “Women’s Work.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Don’t miss out on our last summer art program at the Rollin Art Centre.

Children will learn how to paint and draw portraits from Aug. 16-20, 10 a.m. to noon. From drawing to paper collages to painting, campers will uncover new and imaginative ways of creating portraits of themselves, their friends and families and their pets! If possible, please bring photographs of yourself, friends, families, or pets that you do not mind painting, gluing or drawing on top of.

The camp is open for ages 8-10. Space is limited to 10 students. Camps are $90 per week. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com or call 250-724-3412.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

We have extended our deadline for a special art exhibit.

Local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces for our first Community Arts Council Invitational exhibit, scheduled for Oct. 5-30.

This exhibit is themed to showcase what you have created during the past 18 months of this life-changing pandemic.

Visit www.alberniarts.com/calltoartists for more information and to complete the application form. Submission fees are $10 per piece. The Rollin Art Centre jury committee reserves the rights to the final selection.

The deadline has been extended to Sept. 17.

ROLLIN RAFFLE BASKET

Another great way to help support the Rollin Art Centre is buying tickets for our terrific summer raffle baskets. This basket is full of wonderful items, including smoked salmon, a First Nations beach towel, books, a porcelain teacup and saucer, framed artwork, jewellery, message oil, gardening gloves and so much more.

This one-of-a-kind basket is now on display at the Rollin Art Centre. Tickets are only $2 each or three for $5. The draw will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORK

“Women’s Work” is the title of the current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, showcasing a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art. The exhibit is also available to view online at www.alberniarts.com.

2022 ART EXHIBITS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding four group unique art exhibits in 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) for these inaugural exhibitions. All mediums are welcome.

The group exhibits are titled, “Seasonal Imagery” and artwork will reflect the gentle changes of the seasons: winter, spring, summer and autumn.

The exhibition dates are as follows: Winter (Feb. 2 to March 27), Spring (May 25 to June 18), Summer (July 27 to Aug. 27) and Autumn (Nov. 9-26). Contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information: 250-724-3412.

WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre is putting together several fall and winter workshops, including felting, Nuno felting, pen/ink with watercolour wash, watercolours, jewellery and more. Give us a call to be the first ones to sign up. Details to follow. We will also be holding a paint night at the gallery.

DRAW GALLERY

DRAW Gallery is temporarily closing its on-location gallery to visitors, except by appointment. Artwork can still be viewed online at www.drawgallery.com. Call 1-855-755-0566 for more information.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News