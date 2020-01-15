ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre looking for artists

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

COMMUNITY BAND BEGINS

The Alberni Valley Community Band begins its spring session on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the band room at ADSS (4000 Roger Street). Doors open at 6 p.m. and practice goes from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. All band instruments are welcome.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features two local photographers, Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. This exhibit displays two different styles of photography: dramatic black and white portraits of faces around the Valley and serene landscapes of running streams and delightful wildlife.

Join us in the gallery this Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists. The exhibit runs until Feb. 8.

CELTIC CHAOS

Join us for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and story telling on Sunday, March 29 at the Capitol Theatre as the Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos.

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and available only at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club presents its annual banner painting project at the Glenwood Centre starting February 6.

Registration forms are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline for registration is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down or $10 just to paint a banner.

The dates are Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs until Feb 21. Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com or at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. We’re open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show returns to the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12. The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.