ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art exhibit features elders of Rainbow Gardens

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit is a special one, featuring the residents of Rainbow Gardens.

The exhibit, titled “In Rainbow Garden,” is a community art project created by the elders of Tsawaayuus (Rainbow Gardens) that reflects the diverse cultures and stories of the residents who reside there.

The exhibit begins March 20 and runs until April 5. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, March 23 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these amazing artists.

WRITER GUEST SPEAKER

Alberni District Historical Society welcomes writer Cathy Converse as she presents the story of B.C.’s first high school principal.

Converse’s book, Against the Current, tells the story of Agnes Deans Cameron, who achieved a great deal in a short life. Cameron is remembered as a career woman not afraid to take risks and to challenge authority.

This interesting presentation takes place on Thursday, March 21 in the Dogwood Room at Echo Centre with free admission. For more information, contact Meg at 250-724-4855.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Victoria Artist Joanne Thomson has designed this “Not Quite a Beginner” workshop for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at the Alberni Athletic Hall. The cost is $175—bring your own supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

LIFE DRAWING

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for interested individuals who enjoy life drawing. This would be a weekly, non-instructional gathering at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring live models. The cost is $60 per month and participants meet evenings. If you are interested, please call Rollin Art Centre for more information: 250-724-3412.

MODELS WANTED

Male and female models are wanted for two-hour-long poses for life drawing sessions at the Rollin Art Centre (3061 8th Ave).

Models can be draped or undraped and will be paid an hourly rate on Tuesday evenings. Call 205-724-3412 for more details.

ART EXHIBIT 2020

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2020 calendar year. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2019. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting all your gently used books. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

Drop off your donations at the Rollin Art Centre, inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 3061-8th Ave.

HOMEGROWN COMEDY

Friday, May 31 brings Derek Edwards’ comedy tour, “All’s I’m Saying” to Port Alberni—a new 90-minute stand-up comedy show.

Join us for an evening of laughter—a richly textured and enthralling ‘cut above,’ delivered with pace and authority by the consummate Canadian Comedian. All’s I’m Saying is brazenly tentative! From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.

Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. The show takes place May 31 at the ADSS Theatre.

TIMBRE! CHOIR – SPRING CONCERT

Anything Goes is this year’s spring concert for Timbre! Choir, featuring Ken Lister, Danielle Marcinek, Graham Villette and musical director Rosemary Lindsay. The show takes place Sunday, April 28 at the ADSS Theatre at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults and Seniors pay $20 and Children and Students (under 18) pay $5.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Mar 22, 7:30 p.m., Genevieve Charbonneau – original folk-roots

Thursday, Mar 28, 4 p.m., “Re-torqueing Your Words: Putting Power Back in Poetry” with Al Rempel

Thursday, Mar 28, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic w/Al Rempel & Chelsea Comeau

Friday, Mar 29, 7:30 p.m., Jon Brooks w/Neil Cruickshank – No One Travels Alone

Sunday, Mar 31, 7:30 p.m., Nanaimo’s House Trio w/Guest Jimi James Fraser on piano

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.