ARTS AROUND: Open call to Alberni Valley artists

There is still time to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.
This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website.
The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth and Argyle Street, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.
CURRENT ART EXHIBIT
“Branching Out” is the title of the latest art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan.
These two talented ladies are displaying their collections of paintings, featuring watercolours and acrylics. They are two different artists with two very different painting techniques, with colour as the key word! This exhibit runs from April 11 to May 3.
BOOK DONATIONS NEEDED!
What a better way to pay it forward than to donate all your gently used books to the Community Arts Council’s annual book sale? Donations will be accepted until the end of April.
We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.
This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre: 3061 Eighth Avenue.
WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP
Always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!
“Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop” with artist and instructor Joanne Thomson has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes – forest and water.
When: Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Where: Alberni Athletic Hall. Cost: $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS
The first cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, May 25 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors!
If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.
THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE
The next program from the Alberni District Historical Society is on Thursday, April 18.
The presentation by Leslie Wright follows the story of some of the Punjabi people who settled in the Alberni Valley. Their history here goes back more than 100 years, as men were hired to work in the forests and lumber mill.
Wright, a former teacher and ESL tutor, has augmented her research with photos and first-hand accounts from people like Margaret Loyd—daughter of Shamir Singh—and Sebo Chand, a well-known community volunteer.
Please join this free public presentation at 7 p.m. in the Alberni Valley Museum.
TIMBRE! CHOIR
Please join Timbre! Choir musical director Rosemary Lindsday, Ken Lister on bass, Danielle Marcinek on piano and Graham Villette on drums on Sunday, April 28. The choir will sing the music of Cole Porter, a little jazz, a little Celtic, a little Canadiana – in other words, Anything Goes.
Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/seniors pay $20 and children and students under 18 pay $5.
BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR
The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.
The performance is under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.
Tickets are $15 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Apr 18, 7:30 p.m. England’s Holly Rees – indie-folk
Tuesday, Apr 23, 7:30 p.m. F&M “Lessons From Losers” Western Canada Tour
Wednesday, Apr 24, 7:30 p.m. Ken Dunn in Concert with Anna Green
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.