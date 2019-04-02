ARTS AROUND: Museum presentation explores Franklin expedition

Learn first hand about the Franklin expedition’s search for the Northwest Passage by visiting Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship, at the Alberni Valley Museum until June 8. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Valley Museum presents “Across the Top of the World – the Franklin Expedition” with Dr. Robyn Woodward on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Museum and Echo Centre.

One of the greatest stories of exploration and discovery is the European quest for a Northwest Passage and Sir John Franklin’s name is forever linked with this quest. Dr. Woodward will discuss the history of the Franklin expedition and recent underwater archaeological finds of his missing ships in the icy waters off the barren coast of King William Island in Nunavut.

This presentation is held in conjunction with the exhibit Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship and is presented locally by Port Alberni Port Authority and China Creek Campground. Tickets are on sale now at the museum or at the door for $20 each.

Call the museum at 250-720-863 for more information.

WHAT’S NEXT AT ROLLIN ART CENTRE

The next art exhibit begins April 11 and runs until May 3. Local artists Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre, with their duo exhibit titled “Branching Out.” Join us in the gallery on Saturday, April 13 from 1-3 p.m. to meet these artists.

BOOK DONATIONS NEEDED

Begin your spring cleaning by donating all your gently used books to the Rollin Art Centre’s annual Giant Book Sale before May 10 and 11. Our donations are very low this year, so please help by dropping off all your gently used books now.

We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, however please do not donate textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre at 3061-8th Avenue.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!

Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop with artist and instructor Joanne Thomson has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes, forest and water.

The workshop is on Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at the Alberni Athletic Hall. The cost is $175—bring your own supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

ART EXHIBIT 2020

There is still time to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre.

The deadline is April 30. This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups who want to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS TO JOIN US

Join us for a great weekend to celebrate art, music and community!

The Community Arts Council is looking for all interested artists to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. Two options are available: table rentals at the Rollin Arts Centre ($60 for two days) or, if you have a gallery or studio, our Days with the Arts self-guided tour ($45). Both are great options. For more details contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS

The first cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, May 25 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors!

If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

HOMEGROWN COMEDY

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour at the ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31 is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call to reserve your seats now: 250-724-3412.

TIMBRE! CHOIR

Timbre Choir presents ‘ANYTHING GOES’ on Sunday, April 28 at the ADSS Theatre.

This performance will include three very talented musicians, with Ken Lister on bass, Danielle Marcinek on piano and Graham Villette on drums. Musical director Rosemary Lindsay and Timbre! Choir will offer the music of Cole Porter and much, much more.

Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors pay $20 and children and students under 18 pay $5. Be sure to drop by the ticket table and enter for the door prize donated by Save On Foods.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents their spring concert, Live, Love, Dance, Sing! on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre. Tickets are available at Rollin Art Centre for $15. Children under 12 are free.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. Fox Glove – harmony infused alt-folk trio

Saturday, Apr 6, 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass Fever – Fiddle, Banjo, Guitar, Upright Bass

Sunday, Apr 7, 2:30 p.m. Nanaimo Musicians’ Association Big Band Jazz Ensemble

Thursday, Apr 11, 7:30 p.m. Billie Zizi – Classic Soul with a flair

Advanced tickets are available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.