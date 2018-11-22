ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market kicks off in December

McLean Mill will be all decked for the holidays starting Nov. 30. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 1, Mistletoe Market is on at the Rollin Art Centre.

Stroll the magically-lit gardens then pop upstairs to the gallery and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. All locally made, the market has something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and wall hangings, to name a few.

Mistletoe Market will be on until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

MEMBERSHIP NIGHT

The Community Arts Council is holding their annual members appreciation day, with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Thursday, Dec. 6 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Friday, Dec. 7 (open late, until 8 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales. This is also a great time to renew your 2019 membership—don’t forget!

BOOK SIGNING

Please join us Friday, Dec. 14 from 5-8 p.m., when local author Joan Donaldson-Yarmey will be having a book signing event for her mystery, young adult, Canadian historical and Christmas romance novels. Win a chance for a free giveaway.

CANADA’S MASTER ILLUSIONIST

Help us to raise funds for the gardens and grounds of the Rollin Art Centre with a family friendly fundraiser on Jan. 12, 2019.

Canada’s Master Illusionists, Murray Hatfield and Teresa, don’t just do magic, they are magic! Combining breath-taking magic, interactive comedy and some of the newest, most exciting and most up-to-date stage illusions, this will be an evening of exceptional entertainment that is completely unique and world-class. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. All tickets are $30 and available at the Rollin Art Centre or online (https://rollin2019.brownpapertickets.com). What a great Christmas gift!

MCLEAN MILL CHRISTMAS MARKET

Transport yourself back in time, of Christmases past and a simpler time.

McLean Mill will be all decked for the holidays at this year’s McLean Mill Christmas Market from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the Mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year we are partnering with McLean Mill Historic Park to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.

The mill is open in the evenings to bring a bit of magic while you stroll the historic mill site and shop for all those extra special holiday gifts. Trains will run each night and one Sunday morning.

GIVE THE GIFT OF A FELTING WORKSHOP

For the first time, artist Gittan Klemetsrud is offering three felting workshops.

These workshops will teach the traditional and the contemporary techniques of felting. Express yourself through colour, texture, and design while creating one-of-a-kind items. These workshops are an excellent introduction into the world of felt and other fibres.

1.) Scarf Workshop – Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $330 + materials.

2.) Bowl/Lantern Workshop – Feb. 19 and 20, 5 – 9 p.m., $150 + materials.

3.) Handbag Workshop – Feb. 23 and 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $270 + materials.

Register for all three workshops and receive a 30 percent discount, with savings of $225. Call the Rollin Arts Centre to register today. Space is limited to only seven spots per workshop.

11th ANNUAL MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

The Magic Cottage will be brimming with an amazing assortment of affordable, one-of-a-kind items, including artwork, original fashions, fine jewellery, home and garden décor, natural body care products, delicious gourmet treats, vintage collectables and much more. This unique shopping experience is sure to please. Open Nov. 23 (6-9 p.m.), Nov. 24 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Nov. 25 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 3945 Fourth Ave., between Morton and Maitland. The cottage will be fundraising for the local school Read & Feed Program.

WELCOME YULE

The “Welcome Yule” concert by the Barkley Sounds Community Choir starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2. at the ADSS Theatre. You can buy tickets at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the Door. $15.00 (under 12 free).

TIMBRE! CHOIR

Port Alberni’s own Timbre! Choir will present “HEARTH & FIRE” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 pm at the ADSS Theatre. Musical Director Rosemary Lindsay has a wonderful program of Christmas music planned for you and will be joined by Danielle Marcinek on piano and members of Chor Leoni from Vancouver. There will also be entertainment in the lobby provided by the AV Community Band. Be sure to buy a ticket on the Community Arts Council raffle basket.

There will also be a financial incentive to purchase your ticket in cash for our spring concert, but only if you attend this concert.

Tickets for the Dec. 9 performance are currently on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors = $20 and Students and Children (under 18) = $5. Check out our new website at www.timbrechoir.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Friday Night Dance Party with David Gogo Band

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Maddie Storvold – “Open Book” Western Canada Tour

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Jacqueline Carmichael

Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ryan McMahon: Songs & Stories – CD Release Party

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.