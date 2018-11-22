ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market kicks off in December

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 1, Mistletoe Market is on at the Rollin Art Centre.
Stroll the magically-lit gardens then pop upstairs to the gallery and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. All locally made, the market has something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and wall hangings, to name a few.
Mistletoe Market will be on until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.
EXTENDED HOURS
The Rollin Art Centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.
MEMBERSHIP NIGHT
The Community Arts Council is holding their annual members appreciation day, with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Thursday, Dec. 6 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Friday, Dec. 7 (open late, until 8 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales. This is also a great time to renew your 2019 membership—don’t forget!
BOOK SIGNING
Please join us Friday, Dec. 14 from 5-8 p.m., when local author Joan Donaldson-Yarmey will be having a book signing event for her mystery, young adult, Canadian historical and Christmas romance novels. Win a chance for a free giveaway.
MCLEAN MILL CHRISTMAS MARKET
Transport yourself back in time, of Christmases past and a simpler time.
McLean Mill will be all decked for the holidays at this year’s McLean Mill Christmas Market from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the Mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year we are partnering with McLean Mill Historic Park to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a s’mores bar, carollers and even breakfast with Santa.
The mill is open in the evenings to bring a bit of magic while you stroll the historic mill site and shop for all those extra special holiday gifts. Trains will run each night and one Sunday morning.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre
Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Friday Night Dance Party with David Gogo Band
Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m., Maddie Storvold – “Open Book” Western Canada Tour
Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Jacqueline Carmichael
Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ryan McMahon: Songs & Stories – CD Release Party
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.