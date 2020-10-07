ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market approaches at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is putting out an invitation to all local artisans and crafters for the annual Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre for the month of December.

Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the Island have been cancelled for this year. However, we are still holding ours with safety protocols in place. If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info. It’s going to be a great event!

INTRO: RETRO

The current art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features local loved artist, Pam Turner and her grandson, Rylan Bourne.

The exhibit is titled INTRO: RETRO. INTRO: Rylan Bourne, a 14-year-old Grade 10 student at Victoria High School. RETRO: Pam Turner, a happy, proud grandma.

This show is a wonderful collection of abstract painting and acrylic on canvas, wood panels and collaged paper. It runs until Oct. 31.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20, you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Arts Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew) and children’s books. Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now, because they sell out fast!

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled. Due to COVID-19, the Capitol Theatre is unable to hold performances of any numbers.

This was a fundraiser for us with our goal to raise much-needed funding. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate the amount of your ticket, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation.

It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.): Alberni Valley Words on Fire online. Visit www.charslanding.com for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley News